MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details are emerging about the disappearance of a West Memphis teen who was found dead Wednesday in a Mississippi forest.

On Monday, Shirley Howell reported her 18-year-old son, Fredarrious Wilson, missing after he never returned home.

The West Memphis high school senior reportedly told his mother that he was going on a date with a classmate. However, she later learned he ended up with someone else.

“I’m texting his phone asking him, ‘boy where you at?’ No response. I called, no response. I’m calling, calling, calling back and forth calling, no response,” Howell said.

Howell said her son Fredarrious was found with multiple gunshots, sparking a homicide investigation by multiple agencies. Meanwhile, a family is left to cope with their new reality.

Wilson’s mother said surveillance footage captured him at a McDonald’s on Missouri Street in West Memphis, where he allegedly was seen with a woman in question.

“That’s how Mississippi found out who she was, but they not giving us the information, but they have information on the other young lady,” Howell said.

Investigators with West Memphis Police later determined that Wilson’s phone was shown to be located in Holly Springs National Forest in Mississippi, where his was body found. Prior to that, loved ones conducted their own search in that area.

“If I would have seen my baby right there, I would have contaminated they crime scene. I would have had to get my baby. I would have to go get him cause that was mines,” Howell said.

Investigators have not publicly released any information about a motive or possible suspect. As more information become available, we will be the first to let you know.