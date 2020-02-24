More older adults smoking marijuana, says new study

NEW YORK (CNN) – According to a new study, more older Americans are smoking weed.

Research published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows the number of people over 65 who now smoke marijuana or use edibles increased two-fold between 2015 and 2018.

Doctors from New York University’s School of Medicine analyzed data from the national survey on drug use and health.

In 2006, less than one percent of adults over 65 reported using marijuana products in the past year.

In the newly published study by 2015, that number had doubled to more than two-percent, and by 2018, it had doubled again, to nearly 4-and-a-half percent of seniors over 65 using weed.

Use was highest among women, minorities, and seniors who were married, college-educated, and had mental health issues.