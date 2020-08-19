Massive fire rages at plastics factory near Dallas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (AP) — A massive fire is burning at a Texas factory where trash bags and other plastics are produced.
Authorities say the fire broke out early Wednesday at a Poly-America factory in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie.
There are no immediate reports of injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting.
LATEST POSTS:
- WATCH – DNC Debrief: The stakes are high for Kamala Harris
- Coronavirus in Ark.: 54,216 cumulative cases with 631 deaths, according to Governor Hutchinson
- The Green House Cottages of Poplar Grove
- Wayne Smith Trucking
- The Recovery Clinic 8-12-20