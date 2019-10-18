Breaking News
SEARCH FOR ‘CUPCAKE’: New video, police searching for suspect, community search this Sunday

Manufacturer voluntarily recalls Zantac

National News
Posted: / Updated:

 

Magnolia HS Student scored 36 on ACT

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magnolia HS Student scored 36 on ACT"

Newsfeed Now for October 18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 18"

Newsfeed Now for October 17, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 17, 2019"

Salem Anti-Vaping detectors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salem Anti-Vaping detectors"

Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019"

Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park"

Newsfeed Now for October 15, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 15, 2019"

Ole Miss student admits dressing in blackface

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Miss student admits dressing in blackface"
More Newsfeed Now

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey (WCMH) — The manufacturer of Zantac has issued a voluntarily recall of the heartburn medication.

Sanofi announced Friday that it will conduct the recall due to “possible contamination with a nitrosamine impurity called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA),” a possible carcinogen.

Earlier this month, several retailers including Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens have pulled the drug from their shelves because of the NDMA contamination.

The recall affects the United States and Canada. Sanofi said the Zantac manufactured for other countries are not affected by the recall because of different sources for ingredients used in the medication’s manufacturing.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada issued public statements in mid-September stating Zantac OTC (over the counter) and other ranitidine medications could contain low levels of NDMA. Ranitidine is the main ingredient in Zantac and similar heart burn medications.

Sanofi encourages anyone using Zantac OTC to speak with their health care providers or pharmacists if they have any additional questions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories