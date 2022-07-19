WARNING: The images in the videos in the player above and below along with photos in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A social media post alleging a young man was racially profiled and beaten by police at his Fayette County home is going viral on Facebook.

It all unfolded over the weekend in Oakland when police say they were trying to conduct a traffic stop.

Oakland Police say on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., they attempted to pull 25-year-old Brandon Calloway over after he didn’t stop at a stop sign and was speeding but he refused and instead ran inside his home and locked himself in a bedroom.

According to police, they had to kick in the door to gain entry to the house and eventually had to tase and use a baton to bring Calloway into custody.

Oakland Police say Calloway was taken into custody after he was cleared for his injuries.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body cameras along with an officer’s car camera.

Calloway and his family took a stand Tuesday against the actions of the police department calling what happened unjustified.

His attorney Andre Wharton said he was heading home after making a Door Dash delivery. He said this is police brutality and they want the officers responsible to be held accountable.

“Brandon was assaulted in a brutal fashion. I describe it as animalistic. The pictures are horrific. He’s fortunate to be here to stand up and express through his presence here he wants to see some accountability,” Wharton said.

Calloway is charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and speeding. The Oakland Police Department told WREG they could not comment on a pending case.