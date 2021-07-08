Man arrested over guns in Chicago lakefront hotel pops the question after jail release

CHICAGO (WGN) — An Iowa man accused of storing guns in a downtown Chicago hotel over the Fourth of July holiday has posted bond and has been released from jail.

Moments after leaving police custody, he proposed to a woman who picked him up. She appeared to accept, according to WLS-TV.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Ankeny, Iowa, faces two felony charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was arrested after a hotel employee alerted police after discovering a rifle, a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition on Sunday at a room overlooking Chicago’s lakefront at the W Hotel on North Lake Shore Drive.

The weapons were found on a 12th-floor window sill.

A Cook County judge held Casteel on a $10,000 bond. The judge said the father of two could return to Iowa but must come back to Chicago for all court hearings.

Chicago police will keep the guns in their custody.

“There’s no previous history of this person nor any issues in federal databases, but obviously it’s very concerning given the position of the W Hotel to Navy Pier,” said Chicago police Supt. David Brown on Tuesday.

Police have not offered any evidence that Casteel had ill intentions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.