MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The New York Police Department arrested a Brooklyn man Friday for stalking and trespassing on two separate occasions.

His victim, according to Rolling Stone? Pop star and New York City resident Taylor Swift.

Police did not confirm if Swift lives in the buildings 35-year-old Joshua Christian allegedly entered on March 26 and June 12. Swift and her team have also not made any comments on the incident.

During the first incident, Christian reportedly walked into an unlocked Tribeca residence and remained in the building’s lobby unlawfully. Eventually, he was told to leave by security, police said.

Three months later, Christian is said to have entered another nearby building. While inside, he “made threats through the intercom toward a 32 year-old female,” according to police.

He’s been charged with both stalking and criminal trespass.