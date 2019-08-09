Breaking News
Update: Suspect in shooting of 3-year-old in Searcy County facing Aggravated Assault, Third Degree Battery charges

Lucky Charms introduces marshmallow-only bags

National News
Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You will no longer have to pick out the marshmallows to enjoy your Lucky Charms.

Lucky Charms announced it will begin selling marshmallow-only bags thanks to a collaboration with Jet-Puffed.

“Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious,” the cereal brand tweeted.

The marshmallows are still in the form of green clovers, pink hearts, blue moons, and yellow stars, just bigger.

The 7-ounce bags are on sale for $1.50. They’ll be available at stores nationwide in September.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss