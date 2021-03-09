Lowe’s celebrates 100 years with project to improve 100 communities

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A company dedicated to improving homes now is making a focused effort on improving communities.

Lowe’s, the home improvement chain, is celebrating its 100th anniversary, and in doing so they are wanting to spend $10 million on 100 neighborhood projects around the country.

“it might be a Community Center that needs revitalization a garden a block, something that has maybe fallen into disrepair has been subject to from the many natural disasters,” Said Marisa Thalberg – Lowe’s, Exec VP, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, “what better way to mark 100 years than to give back to 100 communities and the very country in which we were born.”

Thalberg says the projects come at a time when Americans need a sense of community, “2020 and now into 2021 has certainly been A reckoning, of the importance of home and we’ve recognized it in ways that I think are more profound than ever before, but when you think of home as a place beyond your own four walls and extending into your community. “

Those projects will begin by late summer or early fall.

Anyone interested in nominating their own hometown for the round of projects can apply online at www.Lowes.com/100hometowns