TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana mother protecting her children shot and killed a home intruder just before dawn Sunday, authorities said.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said Robert Rheams, 51, “was armed with a shovel and a lug wrench” when he allegedly forced his way into the home of the woman and her two young children.

Chief Jimmy Travis said a physical altercation took place between Rheams and the homeowner sometime during the incident, which led to Rheams being shot and killed.

Rheams was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the time of the incident, Rheams was out on parole after serving approximately 20 years in prison for armed robbery, according to a Facebook post shared by the sheriff’s office.

He was also tied to a carjacking that happened hours prior to the home invasion, Chief Travis said.

While it appears the homeowner was within her rights to protect herself and her children from a violent home invasion, the case has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting as of Monday.