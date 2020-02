(NBC News)- Katherine Johnson, one of the NASA mathematicians depicted in “Hidden Figures,” died Monday, the administrator of NASA said. She was 101.

NASA space scientist and mathematician Katherine Johnson at Langley Research Center in Va., in 1966.NASA / Getty Images file

Johnson “was an American hero and her pioneering legacy will never be forgotten,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine wrote on Twitter.

