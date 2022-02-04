LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For many, the thought of relying on someone else to help with our day-to-day needs doesn’t factor into everyday life. But there are some who have absolutely no choice but to pay for a home health aide. And when that help doesn’t come patients are left stranded.

Theresa Caruso is bedridden because of an extremely rare condition causing her to grow another skeleton. “Basically, encasing me in a statue of bone,” said Caruso. Her condition leaves her immobilized and in need of constant assistance. “I need to wear diapers 24 hours a day so I need help changing my diaper. I can’t cook for myself. I need someone to prepare my food,” Caruso said.

Theresa Caruso is bedridden. (Credit: KLAS-TV)

No one from a home aide agency has been able to help her since December because of the worker shortage, leaving her to endure unimaginable situations. “I’ve been left in my diaper for at least 24 hours – up to two days,” she said.

According to Becky Torrez, the owner of BrightStar Care, the gap is being fueled by home aide agencies competing with hospitals, nursing homes, and the omicron surge.

“We turn down business all the time now,” Torrez said.

BrightStar is at least 60 aides short.

“We make calls to our families and say please understand we will do our best,” Torrez said. “I can always train somebody on the skills, but I can’t train you on having the heart to do it.”

Caruso is relying on help from her mom until a new aide comes in and despite her difficulties, she still manages to keep a smile on. “I’m just full of hope, joy, and love and I just give it away,” Caruso said.

Caruso has been told her new aide will start Feb. 14. But even then it will only be for a couple of hours. Pre-pandemic she would have an aide for a full eight hours a day.

If you are interested in becoming an aide, Torrez said you need at least one year of experience. Plus they will put you through extensive training. You can check out opportunities on the BrightStar Care website.