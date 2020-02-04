Iowa Democratic Party officials to address delay in release of caucus results

FILE – In this Nov. 1, 2019, file photo, Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party’s Liberty and Justice Celebration in Des Moines, Iowa. Two of the first three states to vote in the Democratic presidential race will use new mobile apps to gather results from thousands of caucus sites. The technology is intended to make counting easier, but that raises concerns of hacking or glitches. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

DESMOINES, Iowa – The Iowa Democratic party have finally address the situation around the caucus from Feb. 3 and released the first results which includes 62% of the votes from the caucus.

Buttigieg held 26.9% of the votes with Bernie Sanders right behind him with 25%.

Warren was in 3rd with 18% and Biden in 4th with 15%.

All of these numbers come from the 62% of accounted votes.

DES MOINES, IA (KELO/WHO-TV/AP) — The head of the Iowa Democratic Party is expected to address the media following the delay in releasing results from Monday’s caucuses.

Party chair Troy Price is expected to speak at the Media Filing Center in Des Moines at 3:45 p.m. CST.

Earlier in the day, Democratic Party officials in Iowa said they planned to release a majority of their delayed caucus results by 4 p.m. CST.

Technical problems delayed the release of results from the first-in-the-nation contest, leaving campaigns and the public waiting.