Infant found with mother’s body in parked vehicle in Missouri

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (KTVI/KPLR) — A mother was found shot to death inside her vehicle Monday morning, and her 8-month-old daughter was discovered alive in the car with her body.

Sharita Brooks, 30, was found in a parked vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The infant appeared to be uninjured but was taken to a hospital for a routine examination. It was not immediately clear whether the child had been reunited with family members.

“We have a 30-year-old woman. We have no ties to that immediate vicinity there. We’re not sure why she was in that area to begin with,” said officer Tracy Panus, with the St. Louis County Police Department.

Neighbors said they were awakened by the sounds of police arriving on the scene.

“I just hear a siren this morning, about 7-7:30,” said one resident. He indicated violent crime is unusual in the area. “There be a lot of car break-ins, that’s about it.”

Residents who spoke were reluctant to let their identity be known.

“I don’t know what to think,” said one woman. “I want to move out of here. I don’t want to be around here anymore.”

Neighbors said they spotted evidence of gunfire.

“I was looking at the car, and I saw a hole in the driver’s side window,” said one man. “Looked like a bullet hole.”

Police are hoping people saw something and will report it or that they may have doorbell video to share.

“The Ring footage is very valuable to our investigations,” Panus said. “We use that all the time in solving crime, and we really appreciate the public’s assistance in providing that to us.”

St. Louis County Police said the shooting is under investigation.

