(WTAJ) – The United States is set to see two solar eclipses within six months of each other with the first – a “ring of fire” – in October.

The annular solar eclipse will happen Saturday, Oct. 14, crossing from Oregon to Texas, with a partial eclipse visible throughout the lower 48 states.

Six months later, a total solar eclipse will cross from Texas to Maine on April 8, 2024, so don’t throw away those special eclipse glasses.

A “ring of fire” eclipse happens when the moon is at its most distant point from Earth, meaning it can’t cover the sun like a total eclipse and leaves a bright ring of the sun visible at the peak of the eclipse.

This “ring of fire” will only be visible in the narrow path of annularity, a band stretching from Oregon to Texas and into parts of Mexico as well as Central and South America. Those outside of the path in the United States will be able to see a partial solar eclipse in October.

Don’t forget, you should never, ever look directly at the sun, even if fully eclipsed. Store-bought sunglasses might seem like they’ll work, but you can still damage your eyes.

Eclipse glasses or solar viewers should always be used and comply with international standards. Eclipse glasses can be found online at sites like eclipseglasses.com and on Amazon.

For more eclipse viewing safety, you can check out NASA’s information by clicking here.

Live coverage of the annular solar eclipse will air on NASA TV and the agency’s website on Oct. 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. You can also watch live on NASA’s social media accounts on Facebook, X, and YouTube.