SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Experts attribute the sudden spike in gas prices to uncertainty in the global oil market following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. decision to ban Russian oil imports. The high prices in the gas and oil market is expected to continue until the oil market figures out how to balance the loss of Russian energy.

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.85, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is 45 cents more compared to this day last week and is $1.26 more per gallon compared to this day last year.

According to AAA, St. Louis drivers are paying the most on average at $3.99 while drivers in Joplin are paying the least at $3.73 per gallon. The national average of regular unleaded is $4.32. In Springfield, the average gas price is $3.77.

“Gas prices are climbing at a weekly pace we’ve never seen before, nearing records set in 2008 across the state,” said Springfield AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria. “Prices are anticipated to keep rising due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the impact it’s causing on crude oil prices.”

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 2nd lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Currently, California has the most expensive retail fuel prices with drivers paying an average of $5.69 per gallon.

Tips to save money on fuel: