House Panel votes on impeachment parameters

WASHINGTON (CNN)- Lawmakers are taking a step towards impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The House Judiciary Committee is set to vote Thursday on the ground rules for an investigation, including potential hearings.

Earlier this summer, the committee argued in court a full house vote wasn’t needed to start a formal impeachment inquiry.

Later this month, three Trump campaign and administration officials are scheduled to testify in front of the committee.

There are some mixed messages though.

While some committee members are calling their work an actual impeachment investigation, others are refraining from labeling it that way.

The Judiciary Committee is expected to expand the scope of its investigation this fall to include whether foreign payments to Trump businesses violated the constitution.