BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a scene reminiscent of “Psycho,” police said a hatchet-wielding man broke into a southwest Bakersfield, California, home Friday afternoon, swept aside a shower curtain, and allegedly tried to attack a woman who had been showering.

She tried to defend herself but was reportedly taken to the ground by Kyler Kuehl, who stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds, according to a warrant filed in court by police.

The woman’s husband arrived and held Kuehl down, police said.

When officers arrived, Kuehl was on the master bathroom floor with his hands tied behind his back with a belt, according to the warrant. The woman suffered an injury police said was not life-threatening.

According to police, the woman said she believed Kuehl was a neighbor.

Kuehl, 59, appeared in court on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and committing a burglary with the intent to commit rape.

His bail has been set at $25,000.