Gun Shop Billboard Targets Congresswomen

MURPHY, N.C. (NBC NEWS/WYFF) – A small gun shop in North Carolina is under fire after a billboard took aim at four congresswomen.

The billboard features Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and three other Democratic congresswomen with the slogan: “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.”

The women are often referred to as “The Squad” and known for their staunch opposition to President Donald Trump.

President Trump has recently been critical of the four lawmakers.

The sign, which advertises Cherokee Guns in Murphy, started getting attention Sunday, when the store posted a photo on Facebook saying only “Share.”

The billboard is drawing mixed reaction from residents of the small town.

“It’s like, how can you be that small minded to post something like that on a billboard? And he’s done something like that in the past that upset my mom very much,” De’Andre Jackson said.

“It ain’t the billboard. It’s the women that our country have allowed to come in to infiltrate this country. It only takes one, then two, then three, then four, then 10 and then 20 and 30 America is no more,” Brian Wight said.

