Gov. Reeves to sign bill to remove current Mississippi state flag

ACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves will hold a ceremony on Tuesday, June 30, to sign House Bill 1796, which removes the current Mississippi state flag. The bill will also create a commission to design a new one that will be voted on in November.
The governor will be joined by legislative officials and leaders within the African American community.
The ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m.
