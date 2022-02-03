(KTLA) — A racist, anti-Asian rant was captured on video in Newport Beach, California, over the weekend and has since gone viral on social media.

The couple recording the video alleges a man and woman hurled racial slurs at them in what appears to be a parking garage and blamed the Asian community for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video shows a man and woman walking to their car when the woman says, “I love that we’re not in their country, right?” and “America is a free country. Go back to China.”

Another voice, possibly the person recording the video, says at one point in the video, “Are you saying those words towards us? We’re not even Chinese.”

The employers of the man and woman, now identified as Sandra and Roger Miller, took quick action after seeing the video.

Linfield Christian School in Temecula, California, where Sandra Miller worked, issued a statement:

“Linfield is aware of the video involving Ms. Sandra Miller. After speaking with Ms. Miller regarding the incident, Linfield has terminated her employment immediately,” a portion of the statement read.

The school went on to say that Sandra Miller’s statements were inconsistent with the school’s mission and beliefs.

Many parents were disheartened by the comments, especially since they came from an employee at what is considered to be a prestigious school.

“It’s crazy that people that are like that, have beliefs like that are working around children that are young and impressionable. That’s so sad,” said Meghan Fowler, who is from Temecula.

Meanwhile, Roger Miller was placed on leave from his job as director of recreation and golf services for the city of Coronado in San Diego County, California.

“We acted immediately, and the person involved has been placed on administrative leave pending an independent, full and fair investigation,” Coronado City Manager Tina Friend said in a statement.