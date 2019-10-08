1  of  2
Girl denied school picture because of her hair

LANSING, Mich. (NBC/CNN) – A third-grader was told she could not take her school picture because there was red in her hair, according to her family.

Marian Scott, who is black, showed up to her Michigan school for picture day with red braids fashioned into a bun. But school officials told the 8-year-old her hair violated the picture-day policy and sent her back to class, her family told NBC affiliate WILX in Lansing.

“Marian didn’t leave out the house, go down the street, and go get this done on her own,” her father, Doug Scott, told WILX. “She’s 8-years-old. We did this ourselves in our home and there’s no way I felt like this would happen.”

