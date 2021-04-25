‘Funky pickles’ seized after customs agents discover $4 million in methamphetamines stashed inside

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of what they called “funky pickles” after they discovered over $4 million worth of methamphetamines were stashed inside. (CBP Photo)

(NEXSTAR) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a shipment of what they called “funky pickles” after they discovered over $4 million worth of methamphetamines were stashed inside.

“This substantial quantity of hard narcotics will not make its final destination in the United States,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez in a statement. “This interdiction reinforces our officers’ role in advancing CBP’s border security mission by preventing dangerous drugs from entering and negatively impacting our communities.”

The CBP agents, working in the South Texas corridor, intercepted the shipment on April 17 at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility.

After officers inspected the tractor/trailer, containing fresh cucumber pickles, they discovered 114 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 217 pounds concealed in the trailer.

CBP seized the narcotics and the tractor/trailer. The case remains under investigation by Homeland Security.