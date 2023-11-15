(The Hill) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is seeking to revoke the bond allowing a defendant in the Georgia racketeering case involving former President Trump to remain free ahead of trial.

Willis’s office cited defendant Harison Floyd’s social media posts in a Wednesday court filing, argueing they were in violation of the bond agreement he signed as a condition of release. The posts, Willis asserted, are an effort to “intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice.”

“Since his release from custody, the Defendant has engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations of the conditions of release ordered by the Court,” Willis’s motion states.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will ultimately decide whether to approve the request.

Floyd, a leader of Black Voices for Trump, was charged alongside the former president over Floyd’s alleged attempt to convince Fulton County election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements about election operations on Election Day 2020, under the guise of offering her help. Floyd pleaded not guilty.

Since his indictment in August, Floyd has remained steadfast in claiming without evidence that the 2020 election was stolen.

Willis’s motion takes aim at multiple posts Floyd made on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to his 26,000 followers and a podcast interview.

A review of Floyd’s social media shows that the Trump co-defendant made numerous posts related to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer of the secretary of state’s office.

“Look, the truth is that @GaSecofState & @GabrielSterling are the pieces of [s—] you should be mad at,” Floyd tweeted on Nov. 7, using a poop emoji to replace the expletive.

He also made several posts about Freeman, including to release audio of the Fulton County poll worker talking to police officers, which the Georgia district attorney’s office claimed constitutes “an act to intimidate a known witness.” Floyd suggested on social media that the audio proved he did not set up a meeting with Freeman and Trump allies who prosecutors say menaced her.

“Because of and in response to the Defendant’s intimidating communications, witness Ruby Freeman has been the subject of renewed threats of violence from third parties,” the filing reads.

The Hill has reached out to Floyd’s team for comment.

Unlike the other 18 defendants in the case, Floyd surrendered in August without negotiating his bail in advance. He was held in the Fulton County Jail for multiple days until reaching a bail agreement and has been on pre-trial release ever since.

Floyd is the only defendant Willis has sought to detain ahead of trial.

Although not in Georgia, Trump in his other cases has faced various repercussions for his social media posts attacking witnesses, prosecutors and court staff.

Judges in New York and Washington, D.C., imposed gag orders on the former president, but no prosecutor has attempted to detain Trump pre-trial.