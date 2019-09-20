Florida man overcomes tragic accident to earn nickname ‘Goat Guy’

(WBBH/NBC NEWS) – Todd Wright has two children that happen to be goats.

He didn’t plan to have goat kids. But a few years back, he was in a traumatic motorcycle crash that left him with a brain injury.

“I had other plans,” said Wright. “Then I met Cory Mushrooms, and it all changed.”

Cory Mushrooms is one of the goats. Her sister – and Wright’s other goat – is Ellie. He’s had the two since they were babies

“I got Ellie so Cory Mushrooms could have a friend so she could stay outside at night and not be scared and lonely,” Wright said.

Wright said they act like toddlers. He said they make a mess when they are seeking his attention.

Wright takes his goats all around Lee County and said the feedback from the community is overwhelmingly positive for the most part.