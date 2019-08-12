First Date Ends In Police Chase

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fl. (WESH) – A Florida woman’s first date with a man ended with a high-speed chase after he ran from police during a traffic stop.

Flagler County sheriff’s deputies used stop sticks to disable the car early Thursday morning.

Once they approached the car they discovered the driver bailed out of the car into nearby woods and left the passenger to face the consequences.

On body camera, the woman could be heard telling authorities that the only thing the man said was that he didn’t have a license before taking off.

According to authorities, the woman had just met the Orlando-area man on a dating website and stopped at a Palm Coast Denny’s for dinner before heading back to her house.

