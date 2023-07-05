YBOR CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A person in a truck threw a firework at a family and some friends sitting on their porch in Florida where it exploded next to two small children, surveillance footage from the home shows.

The group had gathered at the home in Ybor City to celebrate July Fourth on Tuesday night when a pick-up truck slowly drove down the street, homeowner Peter Murray told Nexstar’s WFLA.

In footage shared with WFLA, a person seemingly riding in the bed of the truck tosses the lit firework at the group.

The firework then explodes right in front of the family, which included 3- and 4-year-old children.

Murray said one person was burned on the foot and another was burned on the leg. The children were frightened but not injured.

A representative for the Tampa Police Department did not immediately return a request for further information on Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.