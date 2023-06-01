WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For Matthew and Lindsey Fuller, Wednesday was supposed to be one of the happiest days of their lives.

The couple and their son were moving from Utah to Kansas to their first home as Matthew Fuller prepared for his first job out of college.

What should have been a day to move heavy furniture, open boxes and look forward to the future turned into what can be described as a nightmare.

“We had everything written down of what room was going to have what furniture, and where our son, Henry, was going to sleep, and, and where his crib was going to be, and all his toys,” Matthew Fuller said. “And it’s hard to come here with nothing.”

He said a bright red truck and 26-foot trailer filled with his family’s belongings were stolen from a hotel parking lot in Denver. He fears several precious memories are gone forever.

A family in the process of moving from Utah to Kansas had their truck and trailer stolen from an Aurora hotel parking lot. (Photo courtesy of Matt Fuller)

“Our baby’s first outfits, our baby’s hand- and footprint clay molds, those are gone,” Matthew Fuller said.

But on their first day living in their new neighborhood, the couple said they were awed by all the support.

“I was thinking about how sad I was for the things that were gone, but I also felt so much love,” Lindsey Fuller said.

A GoFundMe account for the couple has raised more than $19,000 as of Thursday morning.

“They’re raising money already, they’re bringing gift cards by, they’re just lending support, they’re bringing cookies,” said Mike Huish, Lindsey Fuller’s father, who owns the stolen truck and trailer. “My heart just swells, to be honest with you, that these people are just so loving.”

“It’s hard to believe that there’s good people in the world when something like this happens to you, but the support like this just shows there are more good people than bad,” Matthew Fuller said.

The family said the hotel cited posted signage stating that the property is not responsible for damaged or stolen vehicles, while Colorado’s Aurora Police Department confirmed it was investigating.