Ex-politician’s accomplice gets 2 years in Arkansas adoption scheme

(Jacques Billeaud | AP file photo) Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, right, walks with his attorney, Kurt Altman, as they leave a court hearing in Phoenix, Nov. 5, 2019. Petersen, who has acknowledged running an adoption scheme in three states that involved women from the Marshall Islands, is required to report to federal prison by midday Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, to start serving a 6-year sentence for his guilty plea in Arkansas to conspiring to commit human smuggling. Petersen also is awaiting sentencing for related convictions in Arizona and in Utah.

PHOENIX (AP) — A woman who acknowledged helping a former politician in an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands was sentenced to two years in prison in Arizona.

Lynwood Jennet helped submit false applications for the birth mothers to receive state-funded health coverage.

She had pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges for helping the women apply for benefits at the direction of Paul Petersen.

Petersen is a Republican who served as Maricopa County assessor for six years before resigning his elected post and pleading guilty in three states to crimes related to the scheme.

In December of 2020 Peterson who admitted running the illegal adoption scheme in Arizona, Utah, and Arkansas was sentenced in Arkansas to six years in federal prison.