Ex-police officer Derek Chauvin to make first court appearance since George Floyd’s death

(KLAS) — The former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd will make his first court appearance Monday afternoon.

Chauvin was arrested last month and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. However, the Minnesota attorney general announced Chauvin would also face a second-degree murder charge.

The other three officers involved in Floyd’s death — Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao — were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in Minnesota on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, shows Derek Chauvin, from left, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by him and the other Minneapolis police officers on May 25. Kueng, Lane and Thao have been charged with aiding and abetting Chauvin. (Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

All four police officers on scene when Floyd died have been arrested.

The death of Floyd, two weeks ago, has sparked protests around the world.