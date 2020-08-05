Evidence of arson in Denver fire; toddler, child and 3 adults dead

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Fire Department says five people died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. An arson investigation is underway.

DFD said a toddler, a child and three adults died in the fire. Their identities have not yet been released.

Three people jumped from the second story of the home and survived, according to the Denver Fire Department.

According to DFD, firefighters responded to the 5300 block of North Truckee around 2:40 a.m., where they found a heavily involved fire.

Fire investigators, along with Denver police, are working to determine what caused the fire. DPD says homicide investigators are also on scene.

