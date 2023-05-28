HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A multi-day manhunt for escaped Ohio inmate Bradley Gillespie has come to an end.

Police in Henderson, Kentucky said a preliminary investigation shows Gillespie’s body was found in the Ohio River by a boater during a press conference Sunday evening.

Gillespie and another inmate, James Lee, were reported missing from the Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, Ohio on Tuesday. They had last been seen on surveillance video inside the facility shortly before 9 a.m. Monday.

An investigation later determined the two had hidden in a dumpster to escape.

Wednesday morning, Henderson Police found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle occupied by Gillespie and Lee just after 3 a.m. on Highway 41 near Atkinson Park.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, a pursuit began. They say the fugitives crashed a short time later and then ran from the vehicle. Lee was apprehended and taken to a hospital.

Gillespie avoided arrest and led officers on a manhunt for several days, authorities explained. He was a convicted double murderer and faced a variety of other criminal charges.

An autopsy for Gillespie is scheduled for later this week, authorities said Sunday.

Four employees from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution were placed on administrative leave following the escape of Gillespie and Lee, Nexstar’s WKBN reported. An investigation remains ongoing, and state authorities said additional employees may be placed on administrative leave.