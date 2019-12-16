E-cigarettes linked to lung problems, first long-term study on vaping finds

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. Health officials investigating a nationwide outbreak of vaping-related illnesses have, for the first time, listed the vape brands that are most commonly linked to hospitalizations. Most of the nearly 2,300 people who has suffered lung damage were vaping liquids that contain THC, the high-inducing part of marijuana. In a report released Friday, Dec. 6 the government listed the THC-containing products that patients most often said they’d been using, noting that some patients vaped more than one. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

Vaping can harm your lungs relatively quickly, increasing the risk of conditions like asthma and bronchitis.

NEW YORK (NBC News) The first study on the long-term health effects of electronic cigarettes finds that the devices are linked to an increased risk of chronic lung diseases, according to research published Monday in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The study included 32,000 adults in the U.S. None had any signs of lung disease when the study began in 2013.

By 2016, investigators found people who used e-cigarettes were 30 percent more likely to have developed a chronic lung disease, including asthma, bronchitis and emphysema, than nonusers.

“E-cigarette use predicted the development of lung disease over a very short period of time. It only took three years,” said the study’s author, Stanton Glantz, of the Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education of the University of California, San Francisco.

