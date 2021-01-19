Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

(NEXSTAR) -- On the campaign trail and in the weeks leading up to Inauguration Day, President-elect Joe Biden has announced a series of executive orders he intends to issue on his first day in office.

On Wednesday, following his inauguration, Biden will end Trump's restriction on immigration to the U.S. from some Muslim-majority countries, move to rejoin the Paris climate accord and mandate mask-wearing on federal property and during interstate travel. Those are among roughly a dozen known actions Biden will take on his first day in the White House, his incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, said in a memo to senior staff.