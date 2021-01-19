Dolly Parton quiz: How well do you know Dolly?

National News

by: Sebastian Posey, Caitlin Coffey, WKRN,

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images, modified)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music legend Dolly Parton, is turning 75 on Jan. 19. Celebrate the birthday queen by testing your Dolly knowledge.

Check out photos, special reports and more on Parton.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories