This May 4, 2021, photo shows a sign outside the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – In a June 16 speech, United States Attorney General Merrick B. Garland announced three areas of Justice Department focus for the White House Online Harassment and Abuse Task Force.

Garland’s announcement was one of several presentations made that Thursday, marking the task force’s establishment following a presidential proclamation signed June 15.

The Task Force is in response to increased concern over online harassment and abuse, especially in light of the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting incident in May where 10 were killed in a racially motivated attack.

“The Buffalo shooter, for example, was very explicitly radicalized online. And his manifesto espoused the ‘great replacement theory,’ which is, of course, rooted in racism, misogyny, and xenophobia,” a senior administration official said in a June 15 call.

The Uvalde shooting and online radicalization was also cited by the same official.

The three focus areas are: