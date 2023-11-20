(KTLA) – Multiple Disneyland guests were injured and one was taken to the hospital after a lamp post on Main Street U.S.A. fell over due to high winds, a Disneyland official confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue responded to the scene just before 8:30 a.m. and discovered that three people were injured due to the lamp post falling down.

Personnel treated three patients at the scene. The person who was transported to the hospital sustained serious injuries, according to Anaheim Fire and Rescue.

The incident occurred after strong winds moved into the Southland on Sunday. They are expected to stay until Tuesday.

The lamp post was located in the flowerbed around the Disneyland flagpole and is used for stage lighting during parades and shows along Main Street U.S.A., the Orange County Register reported.

Disney blog, WDW News Today, reported that the lamp post was removed just after 10 a.m., and Disneyland used vehicles to block off half of the Town Square area at the park.

The park remains open and is expected to close at midnight.