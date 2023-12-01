(KTLA) – Disney+ subscribers can unlock special perks for a limited time ranging from discounted Disney merchandise to free Marvel comics.

The streaming platform unveiled the Disney+ Perks website, a hub for discounts on all things Disney.

“It’s our way of saying ‘thank you’ for being the best part of our story this holiday season,” the company says on the Disney+ website. Subscribers can take advantage of the discounts until Jan 31, 2024.

Here are some of the discounts subscribers can enjoy

20% discount on Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC game

$5 Fandango promo code to use toward a movie ticket to see Disney’s newest film “Wish”

Bundle of over 30 free Marvel Digital Comics

50% off a D23 Gold Membership

Free gift from Disney Emoji Blitz

15% off of Disney-inspired products at Funko

15% off of Disney-inspired merchandise at Loungefly

20% off of Disney Dreamlight Valley: Cozy Edition at Best Buy

Free, exclusive digital rewards on Disney Movie Insiders

15% off of vinyl and collectibles from Disney Music Emporium

Other discounts for a Walmart+ membership and Walt Disney World vacation will be available in the future, the company says.

Disney+ subscribers can also enter for a chance to win a trip aboard Disney Treasure, the company’s newest cruise ship. To enter the contest, subscribers must also be a D23: The Official Disney Fan Club member.

In its most recent earnings report, the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant reported a quarterly growth of roughly 4 million Disney+ subscribers. However, subscribers are down 14 million year over year.

Disney has recently raised prices for its ad-free versions of Disney+ and Hulu. In October, the Disney+ version will rise to $14, while Hulu will increase to $18.