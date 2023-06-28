DESTIN, Fla. (WMBB) — Safety officials in Destin have issued a statement after Ryan Mallett, 35, a former NFL quarterback, drowned in the Gulf of Mexico there Tuesday afternoon.

Destin Beach Safety, which is part of the Destin Fire Control District, said they got a call about six swimmers struggling to get back to shore and that one of the swimmers “submerged and failed to resurface.”

Three lifeguards entered the water, brought the swimmers back to shore, and performed life-saving measures on Mallett.

The agency added that the flag conditions were yellow, indicating a medium hazard and moderate surf and currents.

There were no rip currents present in the area in which we responded to Ryan Mallett,” they wrote.

The agency added that more than 200,000 people visited the beach between June 14 and June 25. The agency performed 84,980 “preventative actions,” rescued 48 people, and assisted another 24 people.

“There were no drowning in Destin, Florida during this time,” they wrote. “The flag colors between June 14-June 25 were either single red or double red due to large surf and life-threatening rip currents.”

