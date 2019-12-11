Deputy shot in Florida’s Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Deputy has been shot in the line of duty according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office. ECSO says they received a call of a suicide threat in the 400 block of Limerick Lane around 1:37 Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say once they got on the scene, the suspect opened fire on deputies. One of the deputies was hit by the gunfire and taken to a local hospital. There is no information provided on the condition of the deputy. The suspect was transported to the hospital after deputies returned fire. There’s no word on the suspect’s condition either.

This is the third Escambia County deputy to be shot in less than a week. Two others were shot Friday responding to the mass shooting at NAS Pensacola. They were released from the hospital earlier this week.