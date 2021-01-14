Dallas street renamed after Botham Jean

DALLAS – A portion of Lamar Street in Dallas has officially been renamed after Botham Jean.
Jean, a Harding University alum, was shot in September of 2018 by a former Dallas police officer while in his own home.
The Dallas City Council approved the change unanimously on Wednesday.
The stretch of Lamar named after Jean is directly in front of the South Side Flats apartments where Jean lost his life. It also runs directly in front of the Dallas Police Headquarters.
