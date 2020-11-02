Dak Prescott and Texas teenager become connected through faith and adversity

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is still fighting through adversity after facing a gruesome leg injury weeks ago, but on his road to recovery, he came across an unexpected pen pal.

Texas teenager Rebecca Taylor says that the word “Faith” has been the one word getting the 17-year-old through each and every day. She has been battling chronic pancreatitis for years. Her mom Christyn says that “Unlike other people who sometimes get past pancreatitis, she kept and continued on with her pain cycles.”

After arriving at a hospital in Dallas, Rebecca came across a special surprise: A signed football from the quarterback of America’s Team. Not knowing much about the Cowboys, Christyn texted her teenage boys, who knew just how valuable the gift was.

“I pulled out the ball and of course, I text my boys who are 15 and 13. I was like, ‘Boys, we got this ball and it’s from No. 4’ And they were like ‘Mom, that’s Dak Prescott!'” Christyn Taylor

But soon after blessing Rebecca with some encouragement, Prescott faced his own adversity. That’s when Rebecca decided to offer her own words of encouragement in the form of a letter, reminding Dak to also keep the faith.

“It was my turn to return the favor,” said Rebecca.

The letter used her own personal experience of overcoming each and every day. Back in 2018, Rebecca and her mother created “Rebecca’s Wish”, a foundation connecting families with children suffering from pancreatitis with charity events and supporting care.

“If I can focus on other people, then that takes my mind away from myself. I wanted to make sure that there didn’t have to be another child suffering like I did.” Rebecca Taylor

Prescott said that his faith has “doubled down more than ever” and that he’s “thankful that [Jesus is] my savior and he guides me through life.”

Although two different stories, both are overcoming each day, step by step, centered around one key word: faith.

