COVID fatigue affecting people across the country

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We’ve probably all heard someone say “I’m so over COVID” or even said it ourselves.

It is happening across the country and doctors are calling it COVID fatigue.

We are now six months into the pandemic and many people are tired of talking about it, hearing about it and even getting relaxed on following the guidelines to keep the numbers down.

The problem is, the virus is not going away.

In fact the cases are still climbing day after day.

“Our grandparents and family members and friends we are sort of isolated from our normal social support and I think that’s just kind of wearing people thin and people are beginning to let their guard down a little bit but that could create a bigger problem and increase the spread,” said Dr. Chad Rogers, chief medical officer AFMC

Dr. Rogers says it’s important to stay diligent by wearing a mask, staying socially distant, and washing our hands.

He also says getting outside and taking walks, enjoying the outdoors will help with some of that COVID fatigue.