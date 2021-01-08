Cotton speaks on U.S. Capitol officer who lost his life during riot

WASHINGTON D.C. – After the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, Senator Tom Cotton shared his thoughts and condolences on Friday.

“Officer Sicknick diligently protected our Capitol and the lives of every American inside for 12 years. On Wednesday, Sicknick performed his duty for the last time as he worked with other brave officers to defend the Capitol from dangerous insurrectionists,” Cotton said. “Our nation will not forget his sacrifice and life of service. May God bring comfort to his family.”

