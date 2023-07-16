A 10-year-old child was thrown from a carnival ride on Sunday in Antioch, Illinois, according to police.(WGN-TV)

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WGN-TV) — A 10-year-old child was thrown from a carnival ride on Sunday in Antioch, Illinois, police said.

Around 2:40 p.m., police said the child was thrown from the Moby Dick ride at the Taste of Antioch festival.

The 10-year-old was flown to a local hospital. Their condition was not released Sunday afternoon.

Another kid who was on the Moby Dick ride said the bar for his seat was coming over his head several times, and he had to re-secure it.

“My bar was coming up over my head, so every time I went up because it was going up and I was almost about to fall out, I would slam down to close it so that way I would not fall out,” Elliott Johnson said. “Then as soon as it started slowing down and it was about maybe rocking on the floor, I was able to push it up and slide out.”

Johnson said he then ran to find help for the injured child.

Antioch Mayor Scott Gartner used his executive authority to close the rides while a safety review of each ride is completed, according to the police department.

“We are always trying to make sure these are safe fun family events and our thoughts and prayers go out to the child that fell and his family,” Gartner said. “I have two young daughters myself. It hit close to home and we have to make sure something like this never happens again and the child is OK.”

The Illinois Department of Labor and Antioch police and fire departments are investigating the incident.

Antioch is a town of about 15,000 residents near the Wisconsin-Illinois border.