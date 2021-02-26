Caught on camera: Workers damage family’s new fridge during delivery

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — Two delivery drivers damaged an Ohio family’s new refrigerator, and the incident was caught on the homeowner’s security camera.

“I do get a laugh about it. People bring it up a lot because they’ve seen my Instagram video,” said Chad Jones, of Tallmadge.

Jones’s Ring doorbell camera was rolling as two delivery drivers arrived at his house last Thursday to deliver the fridge.

“I had to unhook my original fridge and unhook the waterline. I was getting all excited and texting my friends, ‘Drinks at my house. We have all the ice,’” laughed Jones.

But those drinks were put on ice after the two guys dropped the fridge right in front of his house.

“As you can see in the video, the door is hanging by a thread. The drawers are splattered all over the driveway,” he said.

Jones said the two men still attempted to deliver the fridge and said it was damaged by the manufacturer.

However, Jones’s Ring video told a different story.

“Although it was his fault because he didn’t strap it down or wait for his co-worker, he was already having a bad day. I just let it go,” said Jones.

Jones says the guys took the damaged fridge back and left.

“Everyone has a camera somewhere,” said Jones, who is waiting for a replacement. “And I’m not a professional mover, but always use a strap when moving a major appliance, and you won’t have these types of situations.”