One dead, one injured at Hurlburt Field Air Force installation after reported active shooter

UPDATE (8:40 PM) — 1st SOW Commander commented on Facebook addressing the armed domestic disturbance that was reported earlier.

UPDATE (8:01 p.m.) – One person is confirmed to be dead. Another person was injured and has been transported to a nearby hospital. The identification of the deceased will be withheld for 24 hours to notify next-of-kin.

UPDATE (7:13 p.m.) — The lock down was lifted and the base has given the all clear.

Hurlburt Field, Fla. (WKRG) — The United States Air Force say a domestic disturbance involving an active shooter was reported at Hurlburt Field Friday.

According to a press release, the base is currently on lockdown and only allowing essential workers on base. Visitors will not be authorized until further notice.

The U.S. Air Force continue on to say that base and local law enforcement have control of the situation.

