(The Hill) – Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is defending her estranged husband, condemning what she calls “misrepresentations” cited in court documents about their impending divorce.

“I have always spoken highly of my marriage. I believe in marriage. I believe in the power our words hold,” Boebert said in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

“Jayson, a man I spent half of my life with, did not sign up to be in the public limelight, and he certainly did not agree to be falsely accused of things he didn’t do,” the Colorado Republican added.

In court documents obtained by The Hill, a process server claimed in a sworn affidavit that the congresswoman’s husband, Jayson Boebert, was “drinking a tall glass of beer” and “cleaning a gun that was sitting on a table,” when approached with the paperwork.

Describing Jayson Boebert as “extremely angry,” the process server said, “He started yelling and using profanities, and told me that I was trespassing, and that he was calling the Sheriff’s Office. I told him I was leaving the documents on the chair outside of the door, he closed the door, then let the dogs out.”

Boebert, who married her husband in 2006, announced her divorce on Tuesday, saying, “This is truly about irreconcilable differences.”

“The stories reported about the process server, and even Jayson running over a mailbox are a complete lie. Jayson doesn’t sit around cleaning guns and he certainly doesn’t drink beer out of a glass, just as much as he doesn’t drink Bud Light,” said Boebert, who shares four children with her husband.

“Our own home security footage shows he didn’t ‘sick dogs’ on the process server. The dogs were outside when the server pulled up, they never showed aggression toward him, nor did he appear afraid of them,” she said.

“Our divorce is a private matter, but the misrepresentations must be addressed,” said the second-term lawmaker, who announced in March that she would become a “36-year-old grandmother” when her 17-year-old son’s girlfriend gives birth.

“Jayson deserves his privacy, not slanderous stories,” Boebert said. “Despite what others may say, I welcome your thoughts, and fervent, heartfelt prayers for our family.”

Zach Schonfeld contributed.