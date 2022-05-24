(NEXSTAR) – President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on the deadly school shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 20 people – 18 children, a teacher, and the suspected shooter – are dead after Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School. Gov. Greg Abbott said it is believed the 18-year-old suspect, identified as Salvador Ramos of Uvalde, abandoned his car and entered the school where he opened fire with a handgun, and possibly a rifle, before responding officers shot and killed him.

The alleged gunman also reportedly shot his own grandmother before entering the school, Abbott said, but he was unable to provide any further details about the connection between the two shooting incidents.

Three people were also wounded in the attack and are hospitalized in serious condition, State Sen. Roland Gutierrez told The Associated Press.

Biden’s remarks are scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, shortly after his return from a trip to Asia. He did speak with Gov. Abbott while aboard Air Force One, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield shared Tuesday evening.

Before departing for his overseas trip, Biden traveled to Buffalo, New York, to meet with those impacted by a mass shooting at a grocery store that left 10 people dead.

The White House has issued a proclamation ordering all flags to be flown at half-staff for the victims of Tuesday’s shooting. Flags at the White House, public buildings, military installations, and embassies and consular offices will be flown at half-staff until Saturday.

Vice President Kamala Harris said that people normally say in a moment like this “our hearts break — but our hearts keep getting broken … and our broken hearts are nothing compared to the broken hearts of those families.”

“We have to have the courage to take action … to ensure something like this never happens again,” she said.

The Associated Press and Nexstar Media Wire’s Jeremy Tanner contributed to this report.