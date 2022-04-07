(WXIN) – Betty White’s estate is set to go to auction this year, and the 1,500-item collection will include her wedding ring and memorabilia from “The Golden Girls,” according to the auction house.

Julien’s Auctions confirmed that the auction, to be held in early fall, will feature items from both her personal and professional life.

Included will be White’s wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden and memorabilia from “The Golden Girls,” including the original director’s chair from the set, a script from the series’ pilot episode and a script signed by White and co-stars Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur, and Estelle Getty.

Also available will be a gold watch engraved with her mother’s initials and a mahogany piano from White’s California home.

“On offer is an exclusive collection of over 1,500 lots featuring the Hollywood icon’s awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California,” Julien’s Auctions said in a statement.

Photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

White’s wedding band, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

vintage Van Cleef & Arpels gold flower brooch, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Early 20th century Wm. Knabe mahogany baby grand piano and bench filled with sheet music, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Director’s chair from The Golden Girls set, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Gown worn to 41st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

The Golden Girls signed script, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Emmy nomination certification, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Ticket to taping of The Betty White Show, photo provided by Julien’s Auctions

Before the auction, the collection will be part of a traveling public exhibit making stops in Chile, Ireland, and the United States.

White died Dec. 31, 2021, at age 99. She would have turned 100 on Jan. 17, 2022. She was best known for playing Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” as well as being a dedicated animal advocate.

During her career, which spanned more than eight decades, White’s honors included 21 Primetime Emmy nominations with five wins, a Hall of Fame honor, a Grammy award, inductions into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and 1995, and a Guinness record in 2013 for the longest TV career for a female entertainer. She also created, produced and hosted the 1971 series “Pet Set.”

“She was never happier than when show business and animal business combined,” Julien’s Auctions said.

The auction, which has an estimated total of between $1 million and $2 million, will take place online and in-person in Beverly Hills on Sept. 23-25, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Visit Julien’s website to see a complete list of items featured in the auction.