BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIN) — Basketball goals are being recalled due to possibly defective welds.

The recall involves Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Goals. They were sold nationwide from May 2021 through April 2022.

The recall was initiated after Spalding learned that welds in the boom arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail, causing the backboard to fall. So far, 26 reports of weld failures have occurred. This includes three reports of backboards separating from the pole.

Recalled Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goal

The CPSC said the failures have resulted in one person getting hit in the shoulder and upper torso and another person getting hit in the head.

The recalled goals have a 50-inch or 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with a visible “H-frame” providing support behind the backboard, or a 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with aluminum trim, but no H-frame. The CPSC says all backboard styles are attached to a black metal pole with a black metal arm.

The CPSC says “Spalding” is printed on the front of the black base and “6E” is molded on the back. The numbers 1010, 1011 or 1012 are printed to the right of the “caution” statement on the front of the backboard.

Anyone with the recalled basketball goal should stop using it and contact Spalding to arrange for a technician to remove the original arm and install a new one. They can contact Spalding’s customer care team at 1-800-558-5234 or online.